Transcript for Trump bows head in prayer at National Prayer Breakfast

The president if you would allow us. Every single week remained steady mow it every single week in the senate we close our prayer time. By standing together. And praying for each other in fuel our Chris not ability that we'd like to do that for you today. Father thank you for the way to to do provide for us. Rated she would Porter overwhelming blessing and wisdom on the president and vice president cabinet and his team. For attitude energize him. That you give him wise counsel. In quiet moments as he has a gap to be able to think for that you would guide him. In the way to go. She leads our nation do in the insight that he needs gave him joy in the task. Use them working in second for a nation world's. Naymick Jesus acts. Heavenly father we pray for all who are in positions of responsibility. And authority and all who seek a closer relationship with you. This morning we specially pray for president trial. And we ask that your wisdom. Or blessing and your piece would be upon him and his family as they service. And it today he would touch his heart. And all have been witness here this morning at this national prayer breakfast in Jesus name we pray. Man.

