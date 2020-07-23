Transcript for Trump says governors should decide on school openings

Given these considerations we believe many school districts can now reopened safely. Provided they implement. Mitigation measures and health protocols to protect families protect teachers and two protections that we do have to protect. The teachers are the families also have to remember that both families. Should be empowered to make the decision. That is right for their own circumstance. This is especially important of a child has underlying health conditions are our lives with a parent or grandparent who's at higher risk. In cities or states that are. Current hot spots and you'll see that in the map behind me. Districts may need to delay reopening for a few weeks that's possible that'll be up to governors. The decision should be made based on the data and the facts on the grounds in each community but every district should be actively making preparations to open. Again the children obviously have a very strong. Immune system. May be even as strongly as yours. They seem to be able to fight it off and not have a problem. So it's pretty amazing actually. Great great credit. Our strategy to safely reopen schools. Mirrors our approach nationwide. As we raced toward the completion of a vaccine and therapeutics. The responsible path is to shelter those at highest risk. While allowing those at lower risk much lower the case of young children. To resume work at school and as long as everyone practices. Vigilant hygiene and social distancing we want that. A permanent shutdown was never the strategy which would ultimately lead to. Greater mortality and irreversible harm as we don't want to do that.

