Trump not lawfully using Alien Enemies Act: Attorney

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt says the U.S. is “on very dangerous ground” with the use of wartime authority during a time of peace.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live