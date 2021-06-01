Transcript for Trump supporters in DC protest Biden’s election victory

And some of president trump supporter hit the streets in the nation's capital protesting today's congressional vote affirming Joseph Biden's victory. A some of those protesters clashed with police overnight Kenneth Mullen is there in Washington DC with more Kenneth good morning what's happening right now. Diane our viewers will hear us say this is a big day in DC because it is these stop this deal rallies have been going since November. But this one here on the National Mall right in front of the White House. Then there are expected to be one of the biggest bridge traffic coincides with congress certifying. The November election results. For president elect Joseph Biden let me show you around here take a look behind me you see that ain't America marched right there aren't that big monitor. How does competition avenue right behind admired her right here and then we got deal lips. And then we got the South Lawn of the White House we understand president drop is expected to speak to this crowd. We got about 30000 people who are expected to be here when turned this way right here is show you. All I'm going toward. Washington monument. Just in time but from supporters here again 30000 people are expected the permit. What's for 5000 and then it got increased again this group that's putting on this big event here. On this January 6 is when Amanda before America first they were the ones who are behind that proof umbrella happened on December 12. But erupted into violence here and Washington DC so that raise the concerns here for. DC's mayor Muriel bows or who says what. No one come into DC also residents pretty much stay out of downtown area because they're concerned about any potential violence especially at this. The rally goes throughout the day and then there. This potential for violence. When this thing goes down as though. Is working today is on duty and right now as you see him again. Now the term supporters are already here in this 9 AM hour here in Washington. Two show their support for the president to stay stop this deal again no evidence that. Moves restored. No evidence that Dodd the president. We lost this election unfairly. But still be supporters here. Big rallying cry for them by the president with the recent weeks have told people who come here to DC again DC on guard. DCI National Guard mobilized. Police officers also on standby we are here to monitor all the developments throughout the day you'll have every right here on ABC news life. Diane thank you Kenneth mountain thank you got to see things that peaceful there at least for now.

