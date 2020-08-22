Transcript for Trump is trying to suppress the vote, Pelosi says

Don't pay any attention to what the president if day. Because it is all designed. To suppress the vote. He's going to have law enforcement that can endure painful scene. Their play book it's in their playbook that don't have people intimidated to vote by having ice agents who work. Or other law enforcement there to instill fear in people as they show up Wyatt why are they hear what. You know it's scary. But ignored net. It can suppress the vote tactic and is. That's depressing ugly ability of the postal system. To deliver. On its responsibility. To treat first cut the ballots as first class mail and to deliver in a timely fashion not. And not. Ignore the need for over time I'm not ignore the fact that so many and members of Postal Service have contracted from bias at me for temporary. Employees to. Feel that in and not ignore. That he said very blatantly I have no intention of replacing those Melba. I have no intention of replacing the and medium. Machinery and it and sorting machinery and that bluntly is day. And by the way is an OSHA issue in terms of selectmen and machinery to to help to it. Iran I would say that black and final part of your question it ignored them. Make a plan to vote. Do so to vote early. So that we will have an outcome. That is clear. Close to election night as possible I say that because more that vote by mail there may be some. Counting after the election but I hope that I victory would be so big. And be so big that a be so clear. And by the away from the standpoint of the house it is my. Political goal to win so big that we are. Putting down the down payment of planning for two years from now knowing it getting to voting and voting by mail. Once again Mr. President you come into my wheel house. As chair of the party for a long time northern chair and state party chair in California. Had the experience and the recognizing helped point in time it. It's about time. Is that the time it takes to get the mail to this. People to vote again to the post on the to make sure fairness timely fashion about the time it takes to print. Some of the materials. Bossi balances Willis of persuasion. Regina film I've been known to you. The it was my count on my friends and volunteers to sitting there all night next to a printing machine to make sure somebody else didn't come in ahead of us. With their but their mailer. So that we could deal on time. For the post op that this is there. This is exciting. For our country it's how we communicate it's how we vote count we protect the health and well being of the American people. And what they are doing those in the Postal Service until they got caught and what the president is saying and now his. His move of them putting. Law enforcement at extra law enforcement people at the polls why would he do that except to scare people off why pay attention to it. Just honor. Vision and their commanders that this is democracy. Everybody's going to have the chance to vote and had their vote counted as cast.

