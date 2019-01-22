Transcript for TSA screeners sick calls hit 10 percent over holiday weekend

So this partial government shutdown having a significant impact on average average Americans across the country who want a chicken with ABC's Steve posts and Sami who has the latest from Atlanta held this. Government shut in as a pat affecting a government workers. Stephanie here at the world's busiest airport to help out Delta Airlines is now sending some of their own employees. To the TSA lines directly behind me to answer questions direct traffic anything they can do. To speed things along. This TSA sick out is real according to the TSA people are reporting to them that they are having financial hardships. On Saturday the sick out rate was about 8% on Sunday it was 10%. That it's nearly three times the normal sick outrage. For that same time of year and the TSA firmly believes that these are people who are calling in sick because they're tired. Up working for free many of these workers are being called essential and are working for free without a paycheck some going. Now without their second paycheck and possibly the third coming up soon and no end in sight of the shut down. Across the country this hardship. Pat has created a problem for the TSA as they try to staff security checkpoints. In New Orleans there were. Awfully long lines after the big weekend football game. And authorities worry that the long lines that you saw there and that you've seen at other airports across the country will only continue. In Baltimore security checkpoint eight. Has had to close they've had trouble keeping that opened because our staffing issues. In some airport's entire terminals have had to close because of the lack of staffing for. These security gates that security lines that that go to those terminals this is. Going to continue for some time experts believe is the stalemate in Washington. Goes on up there TSA agents were working without pay checks help is coming from many different places. Here in Atlanta food bank has donated food to a thousand TS saying. And Customs and Border Protection agents that happen on Friday as are planning to do that again at some point. But what workers one of course is for the government to reopen. Experts warn that if this continues. If the shutdown last for much longer and if more. TSA agents and air traffic controllers for that matter call in sick that air transportation in this country as we know it. Could be greatly impacted. Stephanie. Steve thank you very much took nearly a million federal workers struggling to make ends meet.

