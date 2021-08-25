Transcript for ‘Twenty Years Later: The Women of 9/11’ | Wednesday, Sept 8th at 9|8c on ABC

It was like one of those last summer days that you had with just just the hands. Of all on the wind. Everything was perfect until that moment. We couldn't see and everything. West's I he. Take a monster. A monster coming over you it just seems like the whole world stopped. That's what I thought. Michael pie dish. Now twenty years after the day our world for ever changed he said we can't you. And they didn't and they can't be alive the women who put their lives on the line she's currently keep going for so it'll just get on my back. And I just catalog is we just wouldn't give. The women of 9/11 tell their whole stories for the very first time. It's peace table remain well it's just like whatever it takes to get up to. He says I can move you have to leave me here and I sentinel. I refuse to leave him. The women first on the scene in general imminently. A sham it looked. So please so. And now the last survivor. Pulled from the rubble. Shares her story. How little class. Survived. What is actually legally. There was this train and asking going to show me is trying to show me America. What you say to god. Please give me a second incident. The bravery it was my privilege. To do was much like those strength. I was not gonna let myself be knocked down in the prime of my life the resilience the life of a movement now I'm company have a great book. It's I think he. It's everything the powerful stories that you nineties women and I wouldn't trade it in examples are the things miracles. For me. So I just got like chills. Less than half past twenty years later the women of 9/11 the powerful and inspiring her own new events that show Wednesday night September 8 on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

