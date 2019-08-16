Transcript for Tyson Foods recalls 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties

Tyson Foods is we're calling more than 39000. Pounds of frozen chicken patties because they can be contaminated. Those chicken patties were sold under the Weaver break and Tyson says those patties could contain extraneous materials. No illnesses or injuries have been reported but consumers should rode the chicken away or return it. And find out exactly which products are affected by visiting ABC seven and.

