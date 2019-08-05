Transcript for Uber drivers strike in cities around the world

Dozens gathered outside looper headquarters in Long Island City on Wednesday demanding higher wages and benefits. They're joined by drivers at least ten major city square turning off their apps and striking. Love is an open mic and nothing new though broil. The scope and in blazes. Payments are at the heart of the debate strikers say you write your company's Canty around 50%. Up passenger payments they won it capped at 20%. This New York City driver says he is okay he recently has been chopped in half. They could not even feuds the fun really. We hope to Steve I'll mall buying we will between seventy and video. The timing comes right before Albers IPO expected to be announced Friday over says drivers are at the heart of our service we can't succeed without them. Thousands of people come into work and over every day focus on how to make their experience better. On and off the road. Despite the driver striking some plan to stay on the road like we're the adult life in Boston right now make to witness. We get them in it's just pay twenty dollars he says even build he supports the strike just can't afford to. I'm not I don't what does it made it was an I want to work from a prominent. A list spokesperson at their drivers hourly earnings have gone up 7% in the last two years because most other drivers that three out of four. We're just under ten hours a week to supplement other jobs. Soaring shop eighteen use New York.

