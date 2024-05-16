Uber launches cost saving shuttle service in 3 cities

The ride-share company unveiled plans to offer shuttle service for groups of no more than 5 passengers. The panel weighs in on the new service launching in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Charlotte.

May 16, 2024

