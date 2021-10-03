Transcript for UC Davis will pay students to not travel for spring break

Have you heard UC Davis is saying they'll paid more than 700 students not to travel with spring break. That caused the pandemic were trying to give the students positive experience during this. Period of time by offering this these incentives caught up with Melissa blue and at UC Davis she tells me about 56000. Dollars is up for grabs with each student taking home 75 dollars and we definitely hot very positive reaction we hop received a beaten. A lot of interest in the in this program apparently is not the first time they've done this they offer similar program during Halloween and I'm told stands got very creative. Honored for instance use the money to create. Drive through hunted house's so here's the deal students have to submit a proposal and formal application to be considered. For the spring break grants. One of them is calling get active grants and otherwise get artsy grants. A home improvement grant and a let's stay in grants and each of those is linked to a different business within the anti does community. We're students who received a grant unique gift card in the store location.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.