Unarmed black man shot with Taser speaks out

More
Sean Williams, 27, was seen on a bystander's video sitting on the curb before he was shot with the Taser.
0:33 | 07/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unarmed black man shot with Taser speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56377220,"title":"Unarmed black man shot with Taser speaks out","duration":"0:33","description":"Sean Williams, 27, was seen on a bystander's video sitting on the curb before he was shot with the Taser.","url":"/US/video/unarmed-black-man-shot-taser-speaks-56377220","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.