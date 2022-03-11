Understanding phenomena of black holes in 'Black Hole Survival Guide'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with astrophysicist Janna Levin, author of "Black Hole Survival Guide," breaking down all the fundamentals of black holes and how they are seen in the universe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live