Unearthing new evidence in the sudden death of Karen Silkwood

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky investigates the unexpected death of Karen Silkwood, and what newly uncovered audio recordings are revealing about her mysterious death 50 years ago.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live