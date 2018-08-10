Transcript for New United Nations report details looming climate crisis

A new report out this morning from the United Nations is warning that the world has less than ten years to get climate change under control or face potential catastrophe. The landmark 728 page report says. Nations need to take unprecedented action to cut carbon emissions researchers say emissions must be cut by 45%. By the year when he thirty. Where the atmosphere could hit one point five degrees of warming they say that. Could kill up to 90% of tropical coral reefs and trigger unprecedented sea level rise we have more information on the report on our website now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.