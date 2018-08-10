-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 8, 2018
-
Now Playing: On the scene of the deadly limo crash that killed 20
-
Now Playing: Mysterious illness leaves children paralyzed
-
Now Playing: Driving instructor charged with drunk driving while teaching students
-
Now Playing: UFC brawl spills out of cage at McGregor match
-
Now Playing: Investigation underway of limo crash that killed 20
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared as Tropical Storm Michael strengthens
-
Now Playing: New United Nations report details looming climate crisis
-
Now Playing: Victims' families speak out after 20 killed in limo crash
-
Now Playing: Search for serial killer in Chicago continues
-
Now Playing: Columbus Day sales in full swing
-
Now Playing: UFC fight spills out of the octagon
-
Now Playing: Limousine crash leaves 20 dead
-
Now Playing: 20 people killed in limousine crash in New York
-
Now Playing: Authorities increase reward in search of masked gunman
-
Now Playing: Vice DC bureau chief on women running for office: 'Energy... is on the Democratic side'
-
Now Playing: Outbreak of rare disease leaves 6 children with polio-like symptoms
-
Now Playing: Potential tropical storm threat brewing
-
Now Playing: Protesters and supporters demonstrate outside the Kavanaugh Supreme Court vote
-
Now Playing: ABC News' live coverage of Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination