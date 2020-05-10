Unorthodox palm tree cutting takes arborist on wild ride

A California man’s efforts to cut a palm tree had cartoonish consequences, leaving him swaying wildly from side to side. The intrepid tree surgeon was able to descend once it stabilized.
