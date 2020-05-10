-
Now Playing: Aerial footage shows autumn foliage in Vermont
-
Now Playing: College football player's one-handed interception
-
Now Playing: Trump fundraiser attendee speaks out after president's COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Now Playing: The latest on the first family after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat to Game 3 NBA Finals win
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team head coach talks cancer battle
-
Now Playing: Possible shutdowns due to COVID increases across the country
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani updates on Trump's inner circle amid his COVID battle
-
Now Playing: Regal Cinemas closing all US locations
-
Now Playing: What we know about Trump's condition and possible treatment
-
Now Playing: Walter Reed attending physician calls out Trump's irresponsibility
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Trump breaking quarantine for drive-by outside hospital
-
Now Playing: Wishing Kate Winslet a happy 45th birthday!
-
Now Playing: President Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed to greet supporters
-
Now Playing: President Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed to greet supporters
-
Now Playing: Floods turn deadly at French-Italian border
-
Now Playing: ‘I learned a lot about COVID,’ Trump says in new video on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Trump to spend 3rd night at Walter Reed Medical Center
-
Now Playing: Trump takes motorcade ride to wave to his supporters amid treatment