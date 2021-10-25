Unusual criminal prosecution of James and Jennifer Crumbley

ABC News contributor Channa Lloyd breaks down the criminal case against the parents of suspected school shooter Ethan Crumbley, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live