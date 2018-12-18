UPS Store Twitter account gets heat for icy tweet on letters to Santa

"If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us," the Sunday afternoon tweet read. "We do shredding."
0:32 | 12/18/18

Well the UPS store chain is under fire for a tweet about Chris bets that message said if your child addresses a letter to the North Pole. You can leave it with us. We do shredding. Now and Canadian PS are meant to say it would make sure children didn't find their letters in their parents' bedrooms. Our main it was a message about privacy in keeping children's information sick here. But that's on how people side and the UPS Stuart took the message down a day later. Christina flooding began Iran's president were to open.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

