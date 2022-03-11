US airlines ditch travel mask mandate for 1st time in 2 years

ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein has the latest on CDC recommendations as a federal judge struck down the COVID-19 mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live