Transcript for US attorney rebukes white nationalists in speech

We are all here to announce the unsealing. Of a federal complaint against James Reardon aged when he of new Middletown Ohio. He is charged with one count of making threats using a facility of interstate commerce. Now federal rules give us a few weeks before seeking an indictment in the grand jury. And we will continue to use that time to further our investigation of mr. Riordan's conduct. And to determine if others were in fault now let me speak generally to those who are advocates for white supremacy or white nationalism. I am talking directly to you. The constitution protects your right to speak. Your right to think and your right to believe. If you want to waste the blessings of liberty by going down a path of hatred and field I'd ideologies that it's your choice what's you don't have though. It's the right to take out your frustration at failure in the political arena are resorting to violence. You don't have any right to threaten the lives and wellbeing of our neighbors. They have an absolute and god given an inalienable right to live peacefully to worship as they please. To be feared to be free from fear that they be become a target simply because of the color of their skin the country of their birth or the form of their prayer. Threatening to kill Jewish people gunning down innocent Latinos on a weekend shopping trip planning and plotting to perpetrate murders in the name of a nonsense racial theory. Sitting to pray with god fearing people who you execute moments later. Those actions don't make you soldiers they make you cowards.

