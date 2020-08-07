Could US block Tik Tok?

More
ABC News contributor Steven Ganyard discusses the U.S. considering a ban of the social media platform Tik Tok over concerns about privacy and data collection.
3:48 | 07/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Could US block Tik Tok?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:48","description":"ABC News contributor Steven Ganyard discusses the U.S. considering a ban of the social media platform Tik Tok over concerns about privacy and data collection.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71660363","title":"Could US block Tik Tok?","url":"/US/video/us-block-tik-tok-71660363"}