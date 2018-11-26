Transcript for U.S. Border Patrol agents use tear gas on migrants

Now to the dramatic confrontation at the southern border hundreds of migrants from Central America clashing with authorities as they scramble to step foot on US soil. A silent cedars push past Mexican officers in the response. US Border Patrol fired tear gas and shut down the busy border crossing from Tijuana to see any eagle for how worse. One photo shows a mother struggling to scoop up her children and flee the fumes ABC's lies that joins us now with the latest from Washington lot of good morning. Good morning to you can and can this 39 people have been arrested. And now the Mexican government says that they will immediately deport the people who tried to violently crossover. A tense situation on the US Mexico border. Migrants from Central America breaking through Mexico's police lines in Tijuana pushing past Mexican authorities in right here to climb over barricades. And surging to the no man's land between the US and Mexico. US customs and border agents responding with tear gas temporarily closing this San Ysidro port of entry to all people on both sides of the border. Situation has been threatening to boil over some time now. T want as mayor has called the hundreds of migrants waiting there a humanitarian. Crisis. During a protest along the border on Sunday some tried to appeal to president from. This sign reading mr. trump helpless please another seeing mr. trump we hate you not. Their future uncertain as president trump has tried to change the process for these migrants hoping to seek asylum in the US we will close. Entry into the country for a period of time until we get it under control. Salt water I mean the whole water. Overnight president trump commenting about immigration and the criticism of his administration for separating children from their parents. Tweeting I'd trying to keep them together but the problem is when you do that vast numbers of additional people stormed the border. At a US Customs and Border Protection confirmed the various and not the US military. There use of that tear gas and they defended their actions in a statement writing quote. In responding to some of these multiple incidents CPB personnel were required to deploy crowd dispersing devices. Can the student was sacked following the latest want to think you.

