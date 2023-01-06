US economy added 223,000 jobs in December

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous breaks down the latest jobs report and what that means for the Federal Reserve and interest rates for Americans.

January 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live