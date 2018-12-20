US indicts alleged Chinese hackers for 'unrelenting effort' to steal tech

The Department of Justice has indicted two Chinese nationals, accused of working in association with Chinese state security to steal U.S. commercial and defense technology.
1:26 | 12/20/18

Today the Department of Justice is announcing and criminal indictment. Of two hackers. Associated with the Chinese Government. The charges include conspiracy to commit computer intrusions against dozens of companies. In the United States and around the world. As would all American criminal charges. Individual defendants are presumed innocent. Unless and until proven guilty in court. This case is significant. Because the defendants are accused of targeting and compromising managed service providers are MSPs. MSPs are firms that are trusted. To store process and protect commercial data including intellectual property and other confidential business information. When hackers gain access to MSPs. They can steal sensitive business information. That gives competitors an unfair advantage. Indictment alleges that the defendants worked for group known to cyber security experts as he PT ten. These groups are designated as a and two Exel trade or steal data over an extended period of time. These defendants allegedly compromised. MSP clients. In at least a dozen countries the United States and eleven other countries.

