Transcript for US scientist investigated for alleged gene editing

You follow up this morning after Chinese scientists claim to produce the world's first genetically at a did babies. Rice university in Houston is now investigating one of its professors. For his alleged ties to the controversial experiment. Which manipulated the DNA of twins in China to make them resistant to HIV doctor Michael dean is a bio engineering professor. Rice says it was not aware of his work which violates the school's ethical norms.

