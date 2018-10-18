Transcript for Former USA Gymnastics head arrested in Nassar case

Breaking overnight the former president of USA gymnastics has been arrested Steve penny accused of tampering with evidence during the investigation into team doctor Larry Nasser. Was now behind bars from electing hundreds of girls. Penny who was forced to resign last year allegedly tried to hide documents related to Napster's activities and Texas if convicted he could face ten years in prison.

