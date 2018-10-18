Former USA Gymnastics head arrested in Nassar case

More
Steve Penny was arrested by the U.S. Marshals service in Tennessee on a warrant issued by the state of Texas.
0:23 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former USA Gymnastics head arrested in Nassar case
Breaking overnight the former president of USA gymnastics has been arrested Steve penny accused of tampering with evidence during the investigation into team doctor Larry Nasser. Was now behind bars from electing hundreds of girls. Penny who was forced to resign last year allegedly tried to hide documents related to Napster's activities and Texas if convicted he could face ten years in prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58582614,"title":"Former USA Gymnastics head arrested in Nassar case","duration":"0:23","description":"Steve Penny was arrested by the U.S. Marshals service in Tennessee on a warrant issued by the state of Texas.","url":"/US/video/usa-gymnastics-head-arrested-nassar-case-58582614","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.