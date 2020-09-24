Vaccine Watch: Johnson and Johnson moves forward in vaccine trials

More
ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on Johnson and Johnson’s move to phase 3 trials for its vaccine, which unlike other vaccines is intended to be administered only once.
3:12 | 09/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: Johnson and Johnson moves forward in vaccine trials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:12","description":"ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on Johnson and Johnson’s move to phase 3 trials for its vaccine, which unlike other vaccines is intended to be administered only once.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73205039","title":"Vaccine Watch: Johnson and Johnson moves forward in vaccine trials","url":"/US/video/vaccine-watch-johnson-johnson-moves-forward-vaccine-trials-73205039"}