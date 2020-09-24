Students continue to test positive for COVID-19 as companies work to release a vaccine; the New York Times reports AstraZeneca has not disclosed two trial participants became ill from vaccine test.

Out of 8 companies, just 3 vaccines are in final stage of trials

Pfizer said that it might know next month if its vaccine is safe and effective while Moderna says it could have its vaccine by November as AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial is still on hold.