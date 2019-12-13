Transcript for Veteran police sergeant charged with 'pattern of harassment,' state's attorney says

And Baltimore police sergeant already accused of assault now faces dozens of new charges a grand jury has indicted you can Newburgh on 32 counts of assault false imprisonment and misconduct. Sargent new Burke already faced eleven counts stemming from body cam footage from an arrest in June when he wrestled a bystander to the ground. At the scene of an arrest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.