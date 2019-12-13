Veteran police sergeant charged with 'pattern of harassment,' state's attorney says

Authorities opened an investigation into Baltimore Police Department Sgt. Ethan Newberg in May when he allegedly assaulted a bystander during an arrest, prosecutors said Thursday.
0:20 | 12/13/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Veteran police sergeant charged with 'pattern of harassment,' state's attorney says
And Baltimore police sergeant already accused of assault now faces dozens of new charges a grand jury has indicted you can Newburgh on 32 counts of assault false imprisonment and misconduct. Sargent new Burke already faced eleven counts stemming from body cam footage from an arrest in June when he wrestled a bystander to the ground. At the scene of an arrest.

