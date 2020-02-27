Transcript for Victims, shooter identified in Molson Coors brewery shooting

We're here today. Because. Six families. Lost their loved ones. And we have five extends that will be identified today. All five victims. Number one. Has sued by at. 33 year old resident of Milwaukee. Jeanne let shuts. 51 year old resident. Of Mac one. Trevor what's alert. 33 year old resident of Milwaukee. Dana walk. They 57 year old resident. Of Della field. And dale Hudson. They 58 year old resident. Of walking shop. Now we identify the suspect. And he is Anthony Farrell. A 51 year old resident of Milwaukee. He was a current employee of Molson course. At the time of this incidence. Resist for this is still under investigation of what transpired. And we don't have them. But I do want to extend my condolences. To the families of the victims and my condolences to the entire family a staff. A Molson course. I ask of view. Of the public and the media. That we are respectful. Of these families. During this time as you all know all there are a lot of things that they have to. Take and died just. Prepare funerals. And wait traditional family are coming to town so please respect them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.