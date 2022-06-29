Victims speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing

Victims of last year's Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Milwaukee, began addressing the suspect, Darrell Brooks, during the two-day sentencing hearing that started Tuesday morning.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live