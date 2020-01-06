Transcript for New video of George Floyd’s arrest

Investigators are looking that new video showing what appears to be the minutes before Floyd was sent to the ground and died. Or can't be seen in the video but you can't see one officer leaning into the police car scuffling with them. George Floyd's brother Terrance Lloyd of speaking out about this case he says he wants charges filed against the other officers as well. The was all of them. Get punished to the fullest stood for what they do tomorrow but you could be re Uga. Be frustrated but shortly. In a note the win with justice will be served. Today cares Floyd plans to visit the scene where his brother took its last breaths he says he still outraged. But he condemns the violence on the streets.

