Transcript for Video shows moment attacker stabbed Uber driver

By the grace of god that it didn't turn out worse than it absolutely couldn't you can see where the start points were right in the heart there is this. Of the victim's body chest neck head right now. The name crawling out of that white car an older driver stabbed multiple times and desperate for help. It was just after 5 in the morning February 15 when this man was caught on video arguing with a woman. That approaching the car and repeatedly stabbing the driver. For police say apparently don't release it happened in port Richmond on the corner of east failed and Julie streets. Is there it is there. Mundane desire for instance I Havel 4000 troops of. Let it Thurman has been working for the ride service for two years after watching this disturbing video he says he'll be more alert. But don't feel pretty safe. Friend who would. Home to allow time the patent is maybe before. We you know go to pick up the customer. I really haven't had any incidents did driver in this case survived detectives still need help in finding the man who caused him serious injury.

