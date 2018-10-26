Transcript for Video shows person of interest in Georgia model's death: Police

Lay and tell where police have a new lead in the shooting of a model to a police say the man seen in this video is a person of interest. He was involved in an altercation in the area where the woman was shot. And the cops want to talk with him. Kelsey Quayle was hit by random gunfire while driving to work earlier this month. She was then involved in a head on collision caused by the gunshot wound in her neck the 28 year old died two days later.

