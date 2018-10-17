Transcript for Video shows police officer shooting unarmed teen with autism

Over the first time we're seeing video of a confrontation. In Chicago an off duty police officer. Shooting an autistic man who was not the homes of errors video apparently shows the off duty police Sargent shooting the man from. Within his pick up truck the cop claimed he feared. He would be beaten by an armed man the victim survived the police sergeant is under suspension without pay and has surrender his badge and gun.

