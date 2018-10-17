Video shows police officer shooting unarmed teen with autism

More
The confrontation involving an off-duty Chicago police officer happened in August 2017.
0:24 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows police officer shooting unarmed teen with autism
Over the first time we're seeing video of a confrontation. In Chicago an off duty police officer. Shooting an autistic man who was not the homes of errors video apparently shows the off duty police Sargent shooting the man from. Within his pick up truck the cop claimed he feared. He would be beaten by an armed man the victim survived the police sergeant is under suspension without pay and has surrender his badge and gun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58557172,"title":"Video shows police officer shooting unarmed teen with autism","duration":"0:24","description":"The confrontation involving an off-duty Chicago police officer happened in August 2017.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-police-officer-shooting-unarmed-teen-autism-58557172","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.