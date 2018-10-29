Transcript for Video of white woman's racist rant against two black sisters goes viral

Video of a woman's ran against two sisters has gone viral and for all the wrong reasons the sisters were waiting outside their apartment for AAA to jump their car when a woman approached. And then began to harass them Eyewitness News anchor camera's auto has the story. We are sold. Strong news. Still very upset. About what has taken place so holy because of color fast billion. Lisa and Mary Garrett servitude sisters behind the camera of this viral video. Does business Myers park this is. And parent current Carl Carl Carl. Demand would you please leave us a lot of the sisters captured a woman they've never met or even seen harassing them and their own neighborhood more than a week ago. You'll love where what I do we feel that we need to be here like hanging now. This woman out. Asked them multiple times if they live here at the apartment complex and asks how much they pay rent. Here they Garrett sisters say they were waiting outside of their apartment for AAA to jump their car. Several minutes into the video you can hear one of the sisters apparently talking to a dispatcher. But she's interrupted multiple times. You kings manor. It is so of saving too little bit today. We still have this overt. Racism this going. It 2018. This video also capture the woman citing her salary. But her former employer fired her after this video surfaced. And they don't cheer and make sure that your old and here. Our old girl. She'll girly girl and hung her. It Gerris sisters say they are pursuing legal action for the threats. No mention harassing us. Cameras outer channel seven Eyewitness News.

