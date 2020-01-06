The new virtual summer camp for kids at home

More
Allison Miller, owner and operator of Camp Starlight, discusses her virtual summer camp called Happy Camper Live.
3:37 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The new virtual summer camp for kids at home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:37","description":"Allison Miller, owner and operator of Camp Starlight, discusses her virtual summer camp called Happy Camper Live.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70997417","title":"The new virtual summer camp for kids at home","url":"/US/video/virtual-summer-camp-kids-home-70997417"}