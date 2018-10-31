Transcript for Visiting a haunted piece of Denver

I'm Jason grant our reporting from Denver Colorado. On a late October day the sun shines over the chills of cheese and park the leaves fall and people go about their lives. Some may be most without knowing what's just a few feet underneath there is completely unaware. That they may be walking. Or sitting. Right upon the final resting place. Of one of the thousands of souls. Was buried here in the mid eighteen hundreds cheese and park was in a park at all at a park used to be a cemetery. Mount prospect cemetery until the city changed its mind and moved most of the bodies to new homes. Most of the bodies to this day. It's estimated that there are 2000 bodies still buried in the earth here at she's been park. For skeletons were found in 2010 nearly forty more in 2008. When it rains. Did density of the bones can actually. Cause them to rise to the surface. Those are the facts what comes next depends on what you believe. The spirits of these looted forgotten sometimes desecrated bodies continue to make their presence known here in she's been part. Today people's. Say they sometimes sense it. Feeling of dread or just a chill up the spines reports of woman heard singing tear herself. Before she suddenly vanishes the movie poltergeist is also said to have connection that you were be loosely based on she's been park. Just on the edge of debt cemetery now park sits this mansion. Built in the late eighteen hundreds. And to a woman who had forward different husbands all die while married to her. Home hole so. Do something else. It's said that there can be found a woman on the dining room table holding her severed head in her hand. The head as we've been her head was taken in one place likely the Riverside cemetery while her body was left in she's. Now a twelve foot stone walls that surround that home certainly suggests that wall is there are two. Keep people out or keep something in the history of both places he's dork but indisputable. What it means today after dark. Is a view it said that if you stand on the west steps of the pavilion uncertain moonlit night. Don't sued. She's been park as it is today. But the great cook cemetery of the nineteenth century. In Denver I'm Jason grip power for ABC news lives.

