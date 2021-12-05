Transcript for Your Voice: 4 states under state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack

And four states here in the US are now under a state of emergency is the colonial pipeline shutdown enters days six. Georgia Florida Virginia and North Carolina are reporting major gas shortages after cyber attack disabled the pipeline. Homeland Security officials say could be the most devastating ransom or attack on US infrastructure ever. Now triple A says the country's average price for gas is over three dollars a gallon. And those high fuel prices and long lines are taking it told take a look. Here's the deal yet I tried to pull up this is the third gestation of stuff that try to get gas. And this and only has premiums so I'm here we have now holds warn about being plus gallon within Mary Alice. We operating at a unleaded regular. Its owners to that is how I and we had packaging so thanks I know it's thinning is busy obviously everything's cool good night. It's little nerve racking on his name not be the biggest of our friends and our discerning at a gas ran the news New York. This event. Usually have a person that was really his only. Mom regular gas bill but today we're. Right its stock here and get to work. The everywhere I go as its. Bags over the gas pumps and I went inside to ask and you know it's do you have gashton. Miss it notice. Bottom of the making you. Not seen this out maybe sits back. Post Hurricane Katrina. Is that the last I remember anything. Maneuvered driver and car I have less than a gallon to take up. A gallon might take a guess and my subsequent to myself what I live in the car somewhere between never the less than four. Normally eight to twelve hours a day and I. I've got a gallon take it a gallon in the tank and I don't know for sure I'm going to be able to get back to here to home. I can't get to home is at Stamford. Such a huge problem for so many Americans and by administration says they're working on but it's getting worse right now.

