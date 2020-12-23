Volcanic fog visible from space station

More
A cloud of volcanic fog from the active Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii was seen from the International Space Station.
3:00 | 12/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volcanic fog visible from space station
Pork. And. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. OK. It's. Yeah. Okay. OK yeah. It's. Or. Okay. Okay. I. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"A cloud of volcanic fog from the active Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii was seen from the International Space Station.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74884747","title":"Volcanic fog visible from space station","url":"/US/video/volcanic-fog-visible-space-station-74884747"}