Transcript for How the Waffle House Index helps FEMA during hurricanes

So here's something we hadn't really heard of before the Waffle House index it's an actual thing yet FEMA uses it to track storm conditions of Waffle House restaurant in one area is closed then a thirties know the conditions there. Are especially bad Waffle House operations can also indicate how well this city or town is recover. If we are army limited menu that you others of resources. It we're closing note pretty serious but it or open you know other communities coming back and that's the most important efforts to get the ball so you. We remain the storm and now or word we're getting back RP. And the Waffle House index was created by former official at FEMA. When he was working in Florida.

