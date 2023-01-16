Walmart shopper knocks over knife-wielding suspect with a pole

A knife-wielding man at a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina, was disarmed in dramatic fashion as a shopper hit him from behind with a pole.

January 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live