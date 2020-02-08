Transcript for Washington teen missing for 9 days found alive

The GF has been missing had been missing today was actually the ninth day. And we are actually thrilled. To know that search and rescue located her alive. She's in stable condition. She is with her parents. And being transported to a local hospital it was a really large surgery they had a ton of area to cover and again without any cellphone coverage. To try to check are felonies he or she was that it made it very difficult. Brush is very thick here is well see we can't bring helicopters and it really seemed very easily. Which is why a lot of these searches had to be on foot so a lot of trackers. That came and then. We're able to find that way now why she went into the woods at the location she did and we only have an approximate this time we don't even know for sure but. Because the Bloodhound tracked that general area that stopped. It's probably a good guess that she when and in that point that we don't know why yet and I'll be some press tasker when she's feeling better and is able to speak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.