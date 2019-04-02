-
Now Playing: Winter storm triggers flash flooding in California
-
Now Playing: Storms hit California resulting in flooding, rock slides
-
Now Playing: 'El Chapo' trial
-
Now Playing: West Coast wash out
-
Now Playing: Death penalty possible in Ohio cop killing case
-
Now Playing: New twist in case of missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: 5 dead after plane crashes into home
-
Now Playing: 5 killed, 2 injured when plane crashes into California home
-
Now Playing: Deadly California plane crash
-
Now Playing: Woman makes clothing line that celebrates those with chronic illnesses
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Contestant faces bullying accusation
-
Now Playing: Photo of an 82-year-old woman using her snow blower in the freezing cold goes viral
-
Now Playing: MMA fighter suspected of murder after escaping prison transport
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett made his first public appearance since attack
-
Now Playing: One veteran sheriff's deputy killed during a gunfight near Cincinnati
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Downpours across California continue to create hazardous travel conditions
-
Now Playing: Detainees protest lack of heat in detention facility
-
Now Playing: Swift water rescue of man trapped in California flood waters
-
Now Playing: 14 injured when bus carrying girls' basketball team crashes in West Virginia