Transcript for West Coast wash out

I'm will guard your watching ABC news live we have had so many storms sweep across California recently every time it rains there's a new danger we saw these boulders come crashing down that hillside here in Malibu you can see this is asides about car if this had happened. During that daylight when cars are driving up and down this highway could have been a lot more dangerous this highway now is shut down. Over the weekend we sized sinkhole opened up and swallow up front and motor we also saw a first responder who is racing to help save some cars aren't an accident on I five that. First responder was killed in those rain soaked. Conditions in northern California were seeing snow Powell in the area and as Chris going to be trying to clean up this highway which is shut down. A little bit later were to see another storm system sweep there were expecting rain and snow in the forecast for California. Through Tuesday to. I'm will car and you're watching. ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.