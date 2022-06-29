Whale watchers treated to 'kiss' from friendly humpback

These lucky whale watchers experienced an up-close encounter with three friendly humpbacks off the Southern California coast, with one of the creatures appearing to give their boat a "kiss."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live