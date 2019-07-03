Whales jump out of water to catch food

More
Humpback whales were seen in stunning aerial footage jumping from the sea to catch fish as dolphins swam around them.
0:57 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whales jump out of water to catch food
Yeah. And. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61535606,"title":"Whales jump out of water to catch food","duration":"0:57","description":"Humpback whales were seen in stunning aerial footage jumping from the sea to catch fish as dolphins swam around them.","url":"/US/video/whales-jump-water-catch-food-61535606","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.