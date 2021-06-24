-
Now Playing: #FreeBritney: Outpouring of support for Britney Spears
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears pleads for judge to end conservatorship
-
Now Playing: DJ D-Nice and singer Kiana Lede perform ‘Rather Be’
-
Now Playing: Riley Keough talks about her new film, ‘Zola’
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in court
-
Now Playing: The new era of reality television
-
Now Playing: Meet the royal replica
-
Now Playing: David Archuleta on his journey to discovering his sexuality, grappling with his faith
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige opens up about depression, loving herself in new documentary
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Britney should have a say’ in her conservatorship: Legal expert
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Actor Harrison Ford injured while filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’
-
Now Playing: Pop star Britney Spears speaks out in court
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears opens up about her conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Battle over Britney: The conservatorship hearing
-
Now Playing: How Britney Spears became the 'Princess of Pop'
-
Now Playing: Hosts of 'Britney’s Gram' podcast break down her conservatorship