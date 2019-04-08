White House flag flies at half-staff for victims of El Paso and Dayton shootings

More
The back-to-back shootings killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more.
0:59 | 08/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House flag flies at half-staff for victims of El Paso and Dayton shootings
When. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The back-to-back shootings killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64770081","title":"White House flag flies at half-staff for victims of El Paso and Dayton shootings","url":"/US/video/white-house-flag-flies-half-staff-victims-el-64770081"}