Transcript for White House reacts to Kavanaugh FBI report as Senate vote looms

Let's go right now to the White House to get some perspective because Jermaine Norman it is been on the White House grounds and so Jim day. We've been told of course the White House has said that there were no restrictions on what the FBI was looking into it and in that investigation. Then we hear the FBI talked nine people they say they contacted ten got Kristine glossy Ford and others saying they've got. Reams of witnesses that they'd like to send the FBI's way. Did the White House or anyone there at the executive branch put some restrictions on this investigation. And Brad that is the big question here today and what we heard deputy Press Secretary rot shop earlier this morning. He told reporters no that is not the case and reiterated multiple times saying that the scope of this investigation. Was set by senators not by the White House here and he said that the scope of this investigation went to quote serious allegations and it tried to robbery that with a series of interviews as you brought up a number of people are calling. Into question how many interviews. FBI did that. They say they interviewed nine people many are asking why there were more of them there of that new report. With number Brent Cavanaugh as classmate from high school in college who say that they are frustrated and felt like they were ignored by FBI agents because. They were not interviewed for what they could have potentially added to this investigation. And on the other side that you got the Democrats Democrat Chuck Schumer senator came out. Earlier today and said to help it to the bottom of this he wants the White House council's directive to the FBI to be made public so that the public. Can see exactly what was directed to the FBI when they started this investigation and to find out whether agents. Did face any restrictions. Yeah it's important to say again that that these senators are not allowed to say what they've actually found. In this FBI report this classified information. But the Democrats are saying it's important to know what was not there which was a lot of voices and as he does reference those reports where people were saying I tried to contact the FBI. I'm gonna do it but there today as we look at these pictures of these protests coming in right now we see some of the frustration on Capitol Hill from the left. Is there optimism in the White House are they confident that there is smooth sailing at least for the next few days for brick have a not to be confirmed. We'll Brad they are optimistic and they are confident according to rush on we says specifically that they are fully confident in cabin on nomination. And said that after reviewing the findings of the FBI's report. They are confident that senators will feel comfortable in voting yes for Kavanagh not shot did point out that that report will not satisfy the critics. But still they are confident. And how senators will vote and he said that the White House has been in close contact. With some of those senators were on the fence unsure of which way they would go for Kavanagh that as we just heard Mary talking about their some of those senators Jeff flake Susan Collins. At least her you know kind of being a little optimistic she'll maybe say that they are. Satisfied with how this report went so we will see how they end up voting for right now here the White House they are confident that things will turn out their favor. Yeah that is a massive development with the senators saying that hey if it's a wash my have to go ahead. And vote for Brett Cavanaugh may norm at the White House thank you so much.

