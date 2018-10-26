'White supremacists' arrested over violent attacks at rallies

Three alleged white supremacists have been arrested and authorities are looking for another in connection to violent attacks against a police officer, journalists and counterprotesters.
Transcript for 'White supremacists' arrested over violent attacks at rallies
Members of a white supremacist group have been arrested in Los Angeles the leaders of the rise above movement are accused of inciting violence that protests in California. They allegedly attacked counter protesters journalists and a police officer. Other members of rise above face similar charges for the deadly rally in Charlottesville Virginia last year.

