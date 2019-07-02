Transcript for Wife of college executive charged with his murder

Eleven hours later by her own admission Danielle red lake finally got around to calling 911 according to detectives she told the operator quote. We had an altercation and he stabbed himself and I ran and hid in the bathroom and when I came out I was trying to help him and saw he was lying in blood. Then the 911 operator asked her why she waited so long to let someone know 65 year old Michael red lake. Was dead on the floor there what are park home if he had truly stabbed himself Danielle allegedly responded. I'm on probation and I was afraid and I didn't think anyone would believe me. And I was just trying to get him to wake up. But the medical examiner decided there were no signs of self inflicted wounds or the heart attack Daniel also claimed her husband must have suffered. Instead the man's death was quickly ruled a homicide and detectives say they started zeroing in on problems with his wife's story. As they searched the family home in side they say a bucket of bleach and attempt to clean the mess and a large number of empty wine bottles told the story. Along would Daniel's phone. Which showed she had been reviewing her messages on her dating app approximately two hours before calling police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.